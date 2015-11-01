Exclusive: Milan, Spartak Moscow raise their offer for Niang: the latest

Spartak Moscow are still very interested in Milan's Mbaye Niang. Even if Niang hasn't accepted their proposal yet, the Russian club have kept contacts ongoing with Milan for the French player as they know that Torino also have interest in him.



A NEW OFFER - According to what Calciomercato.com exclusively heard, the Russian club have submitted a new 22-23 million euros offer (with bonuses) for Niang as they mean business. Milan are more than happy with this price tag as they are now trying to convince Niang to accept the Spartak offer. Let's not forget that Milan acquired him for 1.04 million euros so this would be a huge profit for the rossoneri club.



MILAN ARE PUSHING - Spartak Moscow are supposed to meet with Niang's entourage in the coming hours as they have increased their offer to the player too (salary wise). Their new proposal is around 3 million euros per season as Milan are now hoping that Niang accepts their offer....



By Daniele Longo, adapted and translated by Jean-Luca Mascaro