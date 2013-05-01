Calciomercato sources are sure of this: Keisuke Honda rejected a move to Hull on transfer deadline day.

The Japanese player has been out of favour at the San Siro since the arrival of new Coach Vincenzo Montella, who has preferred Suso, Gerard Deulofeu and even recent departure M’Baye Niang over the Japanese international.

The former CSKA Moscow man had two decent seasons with the Rossoneri (a bad ending to 2014/2015 not included), in which he netted 7 Serie A goals and contributed as many assists.

He is still only 30, and had been previously linked to an EPL move,

Honda has played only 96 minutes of Serie A football since August, despite the Rossoneri falling out of love with M’Baye Niang and Suso needing someone to alternate with to avoid fatigue.

La Repubblica