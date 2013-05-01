Exclusive: Milan star turned down Hull City on TDD
01 February at 11:06Calciomercato sources are sure of this: Keisuke Honda rejected a move to Hull on transfer deadline day.
The Japanese player has been out of favour at the San Siro since the arrival of new Coach Vincenzo Montella, who has preferred Suso, Gerard Deulofeu and even recent departure M’Baye Niang over the Japanese international.
The former CSKA Moscow man had two decent seasons with the Rossoneri (a bad ending to 2014/2015 not included), in which he netted 7 Serie A goals and contributed as many assists.
He is still only 30, and had been previously linked to an EPL move, reports in the UK suggesting that Watford would be up for a deal earlier in January.
Honda has played only 96 minutes of Serie A football since August, despite the Rossoneri falling out of love with M’Baye Niang and Suso needing someone to alternate with to avoid fatigue.
La Repubblica had previously stated that the former CSKA star would leave in the current window.
@EdoDalmonte
