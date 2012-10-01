AC Milan are set to meet with M’Baye Niang today in order to discuss the Everton, West Ham, Leicester and Crystal Palace target’s future, according to our sources.

Having started the season very well, the Frenchman has found his form dipping of late, with his penchant for missing penalties also a big problem as the likes of Suso and even Gerard Deulofeu could overtake him in Coach Vincenzo Montella’s hierarchy.

Niang wants to know what Milan want to do with him: the latest reports talk of a move to genoa - the club which allowed him to bounce back in the 2014-2015 season.



Do Milan want to sell him, give Genoa the option to buy or do they want to bring him back?

We can also exclusively reveal that the aforementioned English clubs… are merely interested in Niang, but they haven’t done anything more than express it. That’s it.

Niang himself is uncertain.

Daniele Longo, adapted by

had the Rossoneri willing to sacrifice the former Caen man in order to nab Genoa men Lucas Ocampos (who is on loan from Marseille, and would be loaned to Milan) or full-back Darko Lazovic. Both have been standout this season, with Ocampos even scoring against Crotone this weekend.