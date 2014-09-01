Exclusive: Milan to make another attempt to sign Papu Gomez

Milan are going to try to sign Atalanta star Alejandro Gomez again, according to our sources.



Coach Vincenzo Montella has fond memories of the playmaker from their Catania days, and has asked Milan to bring him in, according to CM's Federico Zanon.



So far, however, the Rossoneri can only manage a loan - to - buy deal, seeing as the sale of the club has yet to go through.



Even then, however, the Bergamo side won’t deprive Coach Gasperini of another player, having sold Mattia Caldara and Roberto Gagliardini in the current window.



Then again, Atalanta have apparently promised Papu that he can leave the club freely this summer. The Argentine, who will turn 29 in February, likes the idea of moving to a new club, and the Milan adventure has certainly enticed him.



CEO Adriano Galliani will do his best to guarantee that Gomez moves to Milan this summer, even if it means that he’ll have to wait until summer.



Federico Zanon, adapted by @EdoDalmonte