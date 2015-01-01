It will be very difficult for Milan to snatch two of their favourite midfield talents in January, according to our sources.

Transfer market Nostradamus Fabrizio Romano claims that the Rossoneri have made advances for both Daniele Baselli and Jakub Jankto, but that neither Torino nor Udinese want to sell in January.

The Torino midfielder is wanted by a number of Serie A clubs, and tends to go on early-season scoring streaks with the granata.

Jankto, for his part, was considered to be on his way out when Gigi Delneri was the Coach, but since Massimo Oddo’s arrival Jankto has gone back to being untouchable.

Jankto is known for being an admirer of Premier League football, with agent Beppe Riso saying in late summer that

Just like the dating game, there are plenty of other fish in the sea. Dry your eyes Milan, you can always try again in summer….

“Arsenal like him, he's a lover of English football, and he's also liked by Juve, Inter and other teams.”