Milan are going to offer Patrick Cutrone a contract improvement in the coming months,

The young teenar is, according to our sources, like the 80’s tomboy who turns out to be the really cute love interest: may he was Milan’s answer all along.

That’s certainly what many fans think, and his winner against Inter in the Coppa Italia only seemed to confirm this.

The former academy star was offered his first pro deal in May, had it was improved in September. Though the club spent a lot to sign Nikola Kalinic and Andre Silva, it is the 19-year-old Como native who has stolen the limelight at times, scoring five times in Europe, twice in Serie A and twice more in the Cup.

Milan want to keep cradling their star, hoping that when he will be a beautiful butterfly when he fully breaks through his cocoon…