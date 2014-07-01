AC Milan want Mateo Kovacic to reinforce their shaky midfield, our Fabrizio Romano can confirm.

The Real Madrid flop is

Starting the year with the likes of Giacomo Bonaventura in the middle, the Rossoneri have realized that the likes of Mati Fernandez and Andrea Bertolacci haven’t lived up to expectations.

This is despite the Chilean having some good games, and winning the game against Genoa recently at the San Siro.

Coach Vincenzo Montella has asked sporting director to sign loanee Mario Pasalic (who belongs to Chelsea) and try to nab Kovacic.

As much the as the former Inter player is liked by Coach Zinedine Zidane, he simply isn’t getting any playing time. In fact, it won’t be a problem to convince Real to let go.

The issue is that the Merengues want a tidy sum for the Croatian:

30 million. A number of English clubs, Romano reports, are actually after him.