It looks like it’s official: Milan winger M’Baye Niang is very close to moving to Watford and, despite signing Gerard Deulofeu from Everton, the Serie A club is looking for a replacement.

Our sources tell us that they’re negotiating with Genoa to nab Lucas Ocampos, who is currently on loan from Marseille.

He’s the big name the Rossoneri want, though the alternative is team-mate Darko Lazovic, who has been one of Serie A’s most dangerous full-backs this season.

Otherwise, Emanuele Giaccherini is being linked to the San Siro side, though the connection is admittedly far more tenuous.

The Rossoneri have grown gradually disenchanted with Niang over the last few months, something

The 22-year-old Frenchman will join the Hornets on a loan-to-buy arrangement worth €1 million, before moving to Watford for €16 million next summer.

With the former Caen man seemingly inclined to agree, it looks like Walter Mazzarri is to add a precious new jewel to his crown.