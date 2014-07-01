It’s almost official at this stage: after weeks of being constantly started by Coach Vincenzo Montella, it looks like Mario Pasalic is at Milan to stay… if parent club Chelsea agree.

We can confirm through transfer expert Fabrizio Romano that the Rossoneri’s Coach has already asked sporting director Alessandro Mirabelli to buy the Croatian star.

Bought by Chelsea in 2014 for only £2.13 million, Pasalic struggled for playing time at Stamford Bridge.

At the San Siro, on the other hand, he’s pretty much an untouchable starter under Montella. The former Hajduk Split man has already scored four Serie A goals, despite being criticized by fans as being too lightweight in the tackle, and slapdash in his passing.

That said, the Rossoneri see him as someone who has overcome his initial shyness (owing to injury) to become a good player, and who can keep improving.

Antonio Conte, for his part, is known to like Pasalic, so things shouldn’t be easy for Milan…

@FabrizioRomano, adapted by