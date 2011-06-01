AC Milan have encountered a snag in their courtship of Alvaro Morata,

​According to Fabrizio Romano, the Rossoneri aren’t willing to pay the

60-70 million that Real Madrid are asking for.

​What may not help is the fact that Manchester United and Chelsea are there to raise the price, too.

​Alvaro Morata is being pushed into moving back to Italy by his fiancee, Alice, whom he met while playing for Juventus.

Milan are working hard on trying to bring him in, but are otherwise working on Andrea Belotti, the childhood Rossonero.



They have already begun to discuss the situation with both Torino and his entourage, though it has to be remembered that he has an

100 million release clause. Belotti himself doesn’t seem to be demanding from a financial perspective.

Otherwise, Milan like Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who would be happy to return to Milan. He is ready to leave Borussia, but the Bundesliga side wants at least

60 million, a price the Rossoneri don't agree with.



Max Mirabelli knows he can afford to wait, because PSG have yet to make an offer and Aubame doesn’t like the idea of moving to China.