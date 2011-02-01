Exclusive: Moratti takes a dig at Spalletti & praises Icardi

Former Inter president Massimo Moratti has released an exclusive interview with our very own Pasquale Guarro.



Inter are without a win in the last seven games. They are doing bad after an excellent start to the season. What’s your thought on this?

“It’s not my job to identify the problem, the only thing I know is that this is not the first time that this happens. With Stramaccioni, for example, there were many injuries. The situation of Mancini and Spalletti is actually very similar. They did well till Christmas, than troubles began.”



Do you think there are issues in the locker room?

“I don’t think is as simple. Probably yes. The main problem is that this team has no consistency anymore.”



Would Pastore turn things around?

“I don’t know, I expect to see a reaction from who is already in the team, rather than a new signing. The team is strong, players have quality but players need to do more. Sometimes it looks like there are problems of personality. Players must be braver, must try to dribble and do something more than a simple short pass.”



What about Spalletti? Do you think he expected something else from the club?

“The team is very strong, there are very good players at Inter. It’s his job to find a solution for this, that’s what they pay him for.”



What do you think of Icardi? Do you think someone is unhappy with his captaincy?

“I don’t see why this should happen. He is proud of having his role at Inter and is the player who does the most important thing: he scores goals.”



Are you impressed by Skriniar and Cancelo?

“Skriniar is a very solid defender, I don’t think he has only impressed me. Cancelo was not playing at the beginning but he is showing his qualities now.”

