Exclusive: Mourinho tells Juve his two conditions to sell Darmian

Juventus have run into some trouble in their quest to sign Atletico Madrid's Croatian international full-back Sime Vrsaljko and have therefore stepped up their efforts to sign Manchester United's Italian international full-back Matteo Darmian.



Manchester United's Portuguese manager José Mourinho has openedthe door to allow a transfer for the former Torino an AC Milan player but only if his two conditions are met. The first being a permanent transfer which would require Juventus to pay €17 million to secure Darmian's services. The second condition is that the 'Special One' wants to first be able to find a suitable replacement to fill the gap a Darmian departure would create in the Red Devil's squad.



Juventus' first choice however is to try to convince Atalanta to let go of Spinazzola sooner than already agreed given that the player is cot cup-tied to play in the Champions League, however with Atalanta qualified for the Europa League second round play-off against Borussia Dortmund that looks less likely.