After scoring a wonderful winning goal for Sevilla as they defeated Arsenal 2-1 in the final match of the Emirates Cup this afternoon, French midfielder Steven N’Zonzi refused to be drawn on any speculation regarding a summer move to Juventus.



Calciomercato.com’s Steve Mitchell caught up with the 28-year-old after the victory that saw his side clinch second spot behind the hosts in this year’s competition. N’Zonzi began by explaining that he was happy to be playing football back in England, stating that; “It’s good to be back here. I spent several years in England and yes, it’s a nice feeling.”



When asked about pre-season so far, N’Zonzi explained that; “We’ve started OK but we have to keep working hard as we still have some friendly games to play before the campaign starts”. Then the conversation turned to his future and when asked about the stories linking him with a possible move to the Serie A champions, N’Zonzi gave little away when he declared that; “I can’t say anything about this as its only speculation at this time.”



When it was put to him that his agent had been talking to Bianconeri chiefs, N’Zonzi replied; “I don’t know anything about that. I just stay focused on my preparation which is the most important so I can be fit for the start of the season. This is what I’m focusing on”.