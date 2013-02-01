Napoli are very close to agreeing an extension with converted winger Dries Mertens,

The 30-year-old is liked by Manchester United,

Napoli are confident that the deal will be signed soon: there are, Romano confirms, no problems over the wages or the duration of the deal.

Mertens will now be paid from €3.5 to €4 million (the above link from Tuttosport had it at €4m), while the Belgian international will remain at the San Paolo until 2021.

There is one obstacle left: the release clause, with both sides currently stuck on €25 million, but Mertens’ entourage yet to be persuaded to accept it.

Napoli are very confident that they’ll land their man. Can anything get in their way, or Mertens’? The former PSV man scored his 30th goal of the season against Cagliari at the weekend, an impressive feat for someone who used to play on the wing.