Exclusive: Napoli defender changes his agent with Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham interested
13 March at 18:00Faouzi Ghoulam has yet to put pen to paper over a new deal with his club Napoli. The Algeria International is one of Serie A’s finest full-backs and a host of top European clubs have set sights on him. Ghoulam, 26, has seven assists in 29 appearances in all competitions with the partenopei and his current contract at the San Paolo runs until 2018.
The player has put new contract talks on hold and his last move could mean Napoli and the player are nowhere close to agree terms on a new deal. Calciomercato.com, in fact, has exclusively learned that the player has decided to part companies with his agent Alessandro Moggi.
Moggi was the person in charge to undergo talks with Italian clubs. He was the main partner of Ghoulam’s son Samir who also manages the player’s economic rights.
No secret that many European clubs have made contract to sign Ghoulam. Tottenham, Arsenal and Chelsea are all interested in signing the 26-year-old but Atletico Madrid would also make an enquiry for the player should new contract talks irreversibly collapse.
