Matteo Politano has reached an agreement in principle with Matteo Politano, we can exclusively reveal.

Napoli and Sassuolo are talking over the winger/attacker at the moment, with Napoli director Cristiano Giuntoli talking to Sassuolo CEO Giovanni Carnevali.

We learned around midday (UK time) today that Politano had agreed to the outlines of a deal with the Azzurri.

The Serie A leaders are looking for reinforcements in the current window, and were unable to land Simone Verdi. Politano has scored three goals in Serie A this season, adding as many assists.

He is also liked by Juventus, with Aurelio de Laurentiis cryptically claiming that journalists needed “to ask Juventus” why Napoli had yet to land Politano.

Then again, our sources tell us that Juventus have no intention of going in for the kill.

Napoli are offering 20m for the 24-year-old, as well as playmaker Adam Ounas on loan.

Sassuolo clearly want to replace their man, but ADL is ready to raise his offer.