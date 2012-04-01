Matteo Politano will not being going to Napoli this winter,

We spoke to Giovanni Carnevali as he exited Inter’s headquarters in via Vittorio Emanuele. Napoli were reported this afternoon to have raised their offer for the 24-year-old to €25 million, which included 3m in add-ons.

They had bid 20m yesterday, plus the loan of Adam Ounas.

Yet Carnevali told CM correspondent Pasquale Guarro that “No, there is no chance at the moment to sign him.” [see our video below].

He also denied that Inter had ever chased Domenico Berardi “He’s never been on their radar, but we get on well with them. If they were to ask for him…”