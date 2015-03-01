Exclusive: Nesta to be offered first managerial job in Italy
06 December at 16:45AC Milan legend Alessandro Nesta would love to make return o Italy to begun his managerial career in Europe.
The former Italy and rossoneri defender was probably the best defender of his generation and has begun his managerial career in the USA.
Now, however, Nesta could be ready to return to Italy as Ternana have set their sights on the 2006 World Cup winner, sources have told Calciomercato.com.
Sandro Pochesci, the current manager of the Serie B side, is walking on this ice and despite the club’s executive still trust him, his position is now under strict scrutiny as Ternana have had several disappointing results of late.
Talks between the two parties have not begun yet but Nesta is one of the possible candidates to take over at Ternana should Pochesci be sacked in the coming weeks.
A return to Italy would be a dream come true for him, Ternana could give the former AC Milan his first chance to be a manager in Italy.
Daniele Longo, translated by Lorenzo Bettoni
Go to comments