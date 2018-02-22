Exclusive: New release clause for AC Milan and Manchester United target
10 March at 13:45The new release clause for AC Milan and Manchester United target Lincoln has been revealed, reports Fabrizio Romano.
Lincoln, the 17-year-old Brazilian, who currently plies his trade with Brazilian club Flamengo, has emerged as one of the world's hottest young starlets. The impression he made at last year's Under-17 FIFA World Cup in India was immense as he scored thrice in seven outings. Despite the tender age, he has already made his senior debut for Flamengo.
Fabrizio Romano understands that a new release clause has been inserted into Lincoln's contract and clubs will now have to shell out 50 million to acquire the services of the man, who has been dubbed as 'the new Adriano' as he too is known for his pace power, much like the former Inter striker.
While Juventus were also after Lincoln, they have now dropped their interest in the youngster because of his high cost. Despite the 50 million euros release clause, Milan still want to sign Lincoln and Manchester United too, want to sign him. The player's family and friends, though, have been wanting the youngster to pen a new deal.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
Go to comments