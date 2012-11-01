Exclusive: Newcastle bid for Serie A star not confirmed but he has a release clause....
22 August at 15:35Newcastle have emerged as serious contenders for Sampdoria star Dennis Praet who moved to the Marassi for € 10 million one year ago.
The talented Belgian midfielder has also been linked with moves to Juventus and Manchester United but the blucerchiati made the best bid one year ago and managed to seal the transfer of the 23-year-old.
Newcastle’s director of football personally scouted Praet this past Sunday during Sampdoria’s 2-1 win over Benevento.
Praet has taken a while to settle in well at the Marassi but he has now become one of the most important players of Samp.
English media claim Newcastle have recently offered € 19 million to sign the former Anderlecht star but sources have told Calciomercato.com that no offer has been received from Samp yet.
The Blucerchiati do not want to sell Praet at this stage of the summer but the player has a € 25 million release clause included in his contract with the Serie A side.
