Pictured: Newcastle scout Serie A starlet and meet agent of Spurs target

Newcastle’s managing director Lee Charnley was spotted at Genoa’s Marassi Stadium yesterday night to watch one of the Magpies’ summer targets: Dennis Praet.

The Belgian starlet had a very good start to the season with the blucerchiati who managed a 2-1 win against newly promoted side Benevento.



Both Sampdoria goals came courtesy of Fabio Quagliarella but the performance of Praet was outstanding and it’s likely to have impressed Newcastle’s managing director who watched the game alongside Bruno Satin and Pavel Paska, the agent of Patrik Schick.



Schick is a long time Tottenham, Inter and Roma target but the meeting between Charnley and the striker’s agent could mean Newcastle have also joined the race to sign the talented Under 21 Czech Republic International.



Bruno Satin did also attend the game and the meeting held in the stands of the Marassi stadium. Satin was the intermediary in charge of Schick’s move to Sampdoria from Sparta Prague last summer.

