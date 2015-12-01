Exclusive: Niang wants AC Milan exit, there is just one obstacle between him and Watford

As we’ve already reported a few hours ago, AC Milan and Waford have an agreement for the transfer of M’Baye Niang in England. According to Sky Italia the two parties have reached an agreement with the French winger who should join the Premier League club on a € 1million loan deal with a compulsory buy out clause in the region of € 16 million.

Calciomercato.com has exclusively learned some more details about the operation that should see the former Genoa star move to England.



The player has yet to agree a move to Watford. At the moment he’s in a hotel in Milan city centre and he’s in constant contact with his entourage that is in London to negotiate with the Premier League side. Sources have told calciomercato.com that the player is willing to move to Watford although he only wants to leave on a permanent deal or with a compulsory buy-out clause. He doesn’t want to return to AC Milan for any reason and is looking forward to moving to England.



​Watford boss Walter Mazzarri would be also very happy to work with Niang and is pushing to have him at Watford as soon as possible. Before signing Niang, however, Watford need to sell Odion Ighalo to West Bromwich Albion, whilst the signing of Mauro Zarate won’t block the arrival of Niang.

