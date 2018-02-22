Exclusive: "No offers from Milan", reveals Zaza agent
03 May at 17:30The agent of Valencia's AC Milan target Simone Zaza has revealed that there has been no contact with the rossoneri regarding a possible move for his Italian client.
The 26-year-old forward joined Valencia from Serie A giants Juventus last summer on an initial loan basis, but the move was later made permanent by the La Liga side. And the Italian has been in impressive form this season for Valencia, finding the back of the net 12 times in 31 appearances, out of which 21 have been starts.
In an exclusive interview with CalcioMercato, Zaza's father-agent Antonio has revealed that there has been no contact with Milan, amidst rumors linking the striker with a move to the San Siro. Antonio said: "'I do not personally know Mirabelli, nor can I say that they contacted me to talk about Simone.
"At the moment he only thinks of Valencia, then if the club tells us they want to put him the market, then things could change. "
When asked if moving to Milan will be a welcome solution, he said: 'We'll see, at the moment there is nothing concrete. I have read about Milan and Lazio only from the newspapers, till the time calls arrive, it is premature to talk about it."
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
Go to comments