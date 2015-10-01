Inter are set to revolutionise their front office, we can exclusively reveal.

Reports linking former director Gabriele Oriali to his former club are very accurate indeed, Fabrizio Romano can confirm for CM.Com. In fact, he’s already received the Italian FA’s approval to quit his post with the national side and return to the San Siro.

The former midfielder was technical director from 1999 to 2010, and was one of the men responsible for helping the Nerazzurri win the Treble under Jose Mourinho.

Many fans see his departure (which Oriali attributed to much-reviled sporting director Marco Branca) as the beginning of the Nerazzurri’s problems.

Suning have other ideas, however: they want to work harder on the technical area: an assistant sporting director is also set to arrive, with Dario Baccin one of the big names. Also courted by Juventus, the current Palermo youth director has earned plaudits from everywhere.

Inter have contacted Baccin, and he would work on the youths being loaned out to other clubs, not to mention the actual academy and junior sides.

It appears that Roberto Samaden and Corrado Verdelli will stay, though the latter will probably get a bigger role. Piero Ausilio will still be in charge.



@FabrizioRomano, adapted by @EdoDalmonte