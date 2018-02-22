Exclusive: Pastore not a priority target for Inter Milan
27 April at 12:00CalcioMercato can exclusively understand that Paris Saint-Germain star Javier Pastore is not a priority for Inter Milan now.
The 28-year-old Pastore has fallen out of favor at PSG since the arrivals of Neymar and Kylian Mbappe last summer and despite the sale of Lucas Moura to Tottenham last January, the club still has Angel di Maria and Julian Draxler fighting for places. This season, Pastore has made only 21 appearances, out of which only 12 have been starts, scoring four times and assisting four times.
CalcioMercato's Fabrizio Romano has exclusively reported that while Pastore is still liked by Inter, but he now isn't a top target for the club.
Walter Sabatini's exit from the club saw the club's priorities change, especially with Pastore, who was brought to Europe by Sabatini during his Palermo days. Because of that, Pastore is not considered a priority, despite him having refused offers from Premier League club in the hope of joining Inter soon.
With Marcelo Brozovic now having recovered, Rafinha back in form and Roberto Gagliardini doing well, the club doesn't seem to want too many midfield players. While they want to strengthen the midfield, Inter don't feel Pastore is the top choice to do it.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
