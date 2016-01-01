Paris Saint-Germain attacking midfielder Javier Pastore reportedly wants to leave the Ligue 1 giants as he goes in search of more time on the pitch, reports Fabrizio Romano

The 28-year-old has struggled for action this season under Unai Emery, having made only four starts since the campaign began, making three showings from the bench. Despite that, he has scored three times already.

Pastore was expecting to play in PSG’s Champions League game against Celtic, but was brought on for the last 25 minutes, despite having done very well in the game against Nantes days before the clash against the Scottish side.

He has now realised that there is little space for him in the side and with the World Cup coming up, he will need more time to impress and make it to Russia next year.

Pastore dreams of returning to Italy and there has been contact on the phone with Inter, who are yet to meet his agent, who will arrive in Milan in the next few days.

Luciano Spaletti wants Pastore to play for the nerazzurri as he is someone who brings goals from the midfield, something that neither of Borja Valero or Joao Mario give.

Kaustubh Pandey