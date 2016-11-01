Exclusive: Patrice Evra in talks with West Ham and Man Utd over January Premier League return

Juventus left-back Patrice Evra is set to leave Juventus in the January transfer window, sources have exclusively told calciomercato.com. The French defender is struggling with game at the J Stadium as Brazilian left-back Alex Sandro has become the bianconeri regular starter on the left flank.



Evra’s Juventus contract runs until the end of the season, but the Frenchman is considering leaving the club six months before the end of his contract and has held talks with both West Ham and Manchester United.



​Both Premier League clubs would welcome Evra with open arms. Mourinho, in particular, thinks extremely high of the Frenchman and would be happy to have the former Manchester United star back at the Old Trafford.



​Evra and Juventus will take a decision over the player’s future before the end of next week, sources have told calciomercato.com.



The Old Lady might be open to sell Evra for free given that he moved to the club as a free agent in summer 2014. The Serie A giants, however, could use talks between the defender and Manchester United to begin negotiations for Matteo Darmian who is a transfer target of Inter as well.

