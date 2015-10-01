Graziano Pellè helped tip Manolo Gabbiadini towards Southampton, Calciomercato can exclusively reveal.

Speaking to agent Silvio Pagliari, we can reveal that Gabbiadini has no intention of returning to Italy, which he left in the winter following a

The 25-year-old has fit in very quickly, scoring three goals in his maiden two Premier League games against West Ham and Southampton.

Fiorentina, but especially Milan wanted him in January, too, but Gabbiadini seems very happy with his choice of club.

“Manolo is happy in England, and wants to remain for a long time,” Silvio Pagliari told CM correspondent Federico Albrizio.

“It’s early to talk about a return to Italy. [Manolo] is in the Premier League, the most important league in the world, and wants to live this adventure to the end.

“Southampton have invested a lot in him, the most important in the club’s history, and he wants to pay it back: we have a four-and-a-half year deal.”

About Gabbiadini’s move to England, on the other hand, Pagliari revealed that former Saints striker warmly recommended the Saint Mary’s club, while Emanuele Giaccherini was also positive about a move to Britain.

“Yes, he spoke to Graziano Pellè, with whom he was called up to international duty with Italy. He spoke in glowing terms of Southampton, both the team and the city. He also knew Giaccherini, who had already played in England.

“Manolo has made himself popular both on the pitch and off it, he’s had no problems fitting into the squad”.



@Albri_Fede90, adapted by

€ 17 million move to Saint Mary’s.