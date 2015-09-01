Stefano Pioli’s permanence at Inter will be guaranteed if he comes third, qualifying the Nerazzurri for Champions League football.

CM correspondent Federico Albrizio confirms that the former Lazio and Bologna Coach will be safe if he manages to qualify Inter for Europe’s elite, but will be in doubt if he “only” lands fourth place.

The Coach has done brilliantly at the San Siro, but has lost two games in three, falling to Juventus (1-2) and Roma (1-3).

The Nerazzurri Coach’s status is not going to change in the next few weeks, with the Nerazzurri looking towards the summer, where the likes of Antonio Conte or Diego Simeone could be available.

Were Pioli to fail to make fourth, however, he would probably be asked to step down… but would remain in the Suning family… with Inter’s owners asking him to Coach Jiangsu in China!

Otherwise, Fiorentina are known to be looking for a replacement for Paulo Sousa, and Pioli is up there.

He won’t want for options, that’s for sure…



