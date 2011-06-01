Exclusive: Pjaca's agent: "He will stay with Juventus to earn a place"

Marko Pjaca's agent Marko Natelic spoke exclusively to CalcioMercato.com's Nicola Balice regarding the physical status of his client as well as a wide variety of other issues.



Natelic began by ruling out a move in January for Pjaca stating that: "I can confirm that the will stay. Why should he want to leave? I can understand that it may be easy to think that a player who is recovering from an injury could go out on loan but Marko is different from other players. He has been training with the Primavera team during his recovery and soon he will be at the disposal of Allegri, who then decides as it has always been and as it should be. The clib and the coach have always shown great confidence in him, who reciprocates this by giving his all in every training session."



Now that Pjaca is back Juventus have seven starting players they can count on. How does Pjaca take on the competition up front?



"He thinks it is very stimulating. He is not afraid of fighting with anyone over a place in the starting lineup. He has unique qualities, he is a unique talent and always has the right attitude, so it is only normal that he wants to stay at Juventus in order to compete with all the other great champions at the club."



For months there has been talk that Pjaca can play as a striker?



"A great player can play anywhere. It is not up to him to decide where he plays, he is a great player so he knows he has to put himself at the disposal of the team."

Nima Tavallaey Roodsari (@NimaTavRood)