Exclusive - Pjaca's agent: "He wont accept another season like this one at Juventus"
07 January at 20:00After a very disappointing season so far with injuries and struggling to find any playing time, Marko Pjaca went on loan to Bundesliga outfit Schalke 04.
Calciomercato.com's Mirko Di Natale called up the player's agent, Marko Naletilic to get a better understanding of the situation, at least from Pjaca's perspective.
Naletilic began by saying that: "The lad understood after the match against Bologna where he didn't even get to play for one minute, that he would not have played much and so he decided to go out on loan. So we decided to ask Juventus if this was a possibility, the idea was Pjaca's and not the club's. Marotta and Paratici listened to us and insisted on a loan without any option to make the transfer permanent."
Naletilic was then asked what Pjaca's goal is to which he replied that: "Pjaca is Juventus player who has gone on a dry loan to Juventus. His idea is to return to Juventus as a protagonist because if he is physcially well he wont accept another season like the one he has had."
Nima Tavallaey Roodsari (@NimaTavRood)
