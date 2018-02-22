Exclusive: Pjaca still not fit as Juve make decision on future

Marko Pjaca is set to return to Juventus at the end of the season. The Croatia International joined Schalke 04 on loan and the Bundesliga side have no option to make the player’s move permanent.



However, sources have told Calciomercato.com that the Bundesliga side did not even think about signing the player on a permanent deal as the player has yet to recover from his knee injury.



Neither Schalke nor the player wanted to take any risk and the player had little game time during his loan spell in Germany.



​Pjaca picked up an ACL tear in March 2017 and spent the first part of the current campaign between trainings with Juventus senior team and games with the Primavera team. The former Dynamo Zagreb moved to Schalke 04 on a six-month loan deal this past January but could only managed to get nine appearances in all competitions, scoring two goals.



The player, however, is expected to be included in Croatia’s World Cup squad in the summer, whien Juventus will also welcome him back at the club



@lorebetto

Lorenzo Bettoni