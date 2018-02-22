Exclusive: players likely to leave AC Milan in the summer
05 April at 13:45AC Milan are almost out from the race to qualify for the Champions League and for this reason the rossoneri may be forced to sell some of their top players in the summer. No secret Gigio Donnarumma and Suso are the most wanted AC Milan players at the moment but according to our transfer pundit Fabrizio Romano there are other footballers who are on their way out of the San Siro in the summer.
MUSACCHIO – The Argentinean has failed to impress in the current campaign and despite being on very good terms with Gennaro Gattuso AC Milan will try to send him back to Spain.
GUSTAVO GOMEZ – Boca tried to sign him in the summer but didn’t manage to wrap up a deal. The Paraguay International will leave AC Milan at the end of the season and the same goes for Luca Antonelli who is wanted by Fiorentina.
MANUEL LOCATELLI – He needs more game time and could leave on loan.
NIKOLA KALINIC – His future is up in the air and depends on the last games of the season. The Croatian star could be sold abroad. Chinese clubs have always kept a very close eye on him.
BERTOLACCI AND BACCA – The Italian will return to Milanello, the Colombian may not be signed on a permanent deal by Villareal. If this will be the case, AC Milan will try to sell him somewhere else.
