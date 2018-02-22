Exclusive: Pogba dreams of Juventus return or Real Madrid transfer
23 February at 12:10
Sufficed to say, Paul Pogba’s record-breaking €110 million move to Manchester United from Juventus has not gone according to plan. On the back of several disappointing performances, he is enduring a difficult relationship with manager José Mourinho and is questioning whether his decision to return to England was the right one.
Calciomercato.com’s Fabrizio Romano understands the Frenchman looks back on his time at Juve with a lot of fondness and gratitude, while he remains in contact with many of his former teammates. He would welcome the idea of a return to Turin, but there is no chance of this becoming a reality despite suggestions to the contrary within sections of the British press.
The same can be said for Real Madrid, with whom no negotiations have ever taken place. Florentino Pérez remains interested in securing his services, but has not made any concrete effort to sign the player as yet. Meanwhile, agent Mino Raiola has no intention of facilitating Pogba’s departure from Old Trafford. Injuries have undoubtedly played a part in his inconsistent displays, but there is no great urgency on either side to go their separate ways just yet. For the moment, he retains the full support of the Red Devils.
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
Go to comments