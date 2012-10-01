Exclusive: Premier League stud offered to AC Milan
29 November at 15:00Watford 20-year-old star Richarlison is quickly becoming the hottest name in the Premier League. The Brazilian, who signed from Fluminense this summer has been linked to clubs ranging from Chelsea to Tottenham to Borussia Dortmund, and now to AC Milan.
CalcioMercato has learned that Watford’s executives have offered the striker to the Rossoneri. However, it appears sporting director Massimo Mirabelli has tabled the offer as he wants to see how Richarlison finishes the season in the Premier League.
Amazingly, Watford is in contention for a Champions League spot, thanks in no small part to the Brazilian. They are only four points behind Arsenal for the fourth, and final, Champions League spot in England.
As a result, it’s unlikely that he’ll move this January because they want to continue their improbable march to Europe.
As for Mirabelli, come the summer, having the type of player that can singlehandedly drag a team to a European spot is exactly what AC Milan may need.
