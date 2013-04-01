Exclusive: Product of AC Milan academy to be promoted to senior team next season

One of AC Milan’s reinforcement for the summer will be the product of the club’s academy Niccolò Zanellato, a talented Italian midfielder who will be promoted to senior team at the end of the season, our AC Milan pundit Daniele Longo has exclusively learned.



The 18-year-old has eight goals with the Primavera team this season and played with the rossoneri senior team last summer during some pre-season friendly games.



​Zanellato will imitate his former teammate Manuel Locatelli who was also promoted to senior team after thriving in the club’s youth teams. Locatelli was promoted to senior team last summer. The promising Italian midfielder is currently training to become physically stronger and be ready for next year’s Serie A campaign.



​Zanellato signed a new contract with AC Milan last September and his current deal at the San Siro expires in 2019. The player will join the senior team from the summer and will spend the whole season in AC Milan’s senior team.

