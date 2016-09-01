Exclusive: promising Serie A striker snubs move to Man Utd to sign first pro contract with Genoa

Genoa striker Pietro Pellegri is the youngest player to have made Serie A debut as he played his first game in Italy’s top flight this past December when he was only 15 year and 280 days old.



The U17 Italy International has been on the radars of several top European clubs including Juventus and Manchester United. The Red Devils, in particular, offered Pellegri and his family to move to the Old Trafford in December 2015. The Premier League giants offered the player a huge salary for a player of his age and, at the same time, tried to tempt the player’s father offering him to join the backroom staff of any youth team of Manchester united.



​Pellegri, however, is a diehard Genoa fans and his family and him have decided that it would have been better for him to stay and Genoa and thrive in the team’s youth sector.

Calciomercato.com has exclusively learned that the player will be signing his first pro contract in the next few days when he will make return form International duty. The player will sign a new three-year deal which is the longest deal a Serie A club can offer to underage players.

