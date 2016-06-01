Exclusive: Psg ahead of Chelsea and Man Utd in race for Alex Sandro
07 February at 10:15Juventus star Alex Sandro is one of the most wanted defenders in Europe and Calciomercato.com can exclusively reveal that Psg are currently leading the race to sign the Brazilian defender.
Chelsea and Manchester United had previously been linked with signing the former Porto start but both Premier League giants are now behind the French club in race to sign the talented left-back.
Chelsea signed Roma’s Emerson Palmieri in the January transfer window and seem in no need of a new left defender anymore whilst Manchester United have not made any step forward to sign the Brazilian defender.
Psg talked to the player’s entourage last summer and at the moment they are the only club willing to match the player’s price-tag in the summer.
Juventus want more than € 50 million to sell the Brazilian defender who has a € 2.8 million-a-year deal until 2020.
Juventus have not offered their star a new deal yet as he played a very disappointing first part of the season. Alex Sandro, however, scored one goal and registered one assist last week-end against Sassuolo and the Old Lady hopes the player will be fit enough to face Tottenham in Champions League next week.
Go to comments