Taking Dybala's roller-coaster season into concern, clubs on the transfer market that have followed the Argentinian for quite some time, are starting to rethink their strategies. The attacker's price tag of €150m is, therefore, no longer certain.

In fact, as learned by Calciomercato.com, PSG are the first team to drop out of the race. The French side had reportedly spoken to Dybala's entourage on several occasions, which of course is normal in today's market. However, as of today, their interest in the Argentinian has dropped significantly.

Dybala is arguably a player of the highest class, but in this case, it seems his inconsistency is too apparent to be ignored. With that said, he will remain a hot target for many clubs, but his price has certainly dropped.

Paolo Dybala continues to struggle with inconsistency, having enjoyed several good spells this season, while also experiencing some low points.