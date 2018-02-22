Exclusive: Psg lead Juve & Man Utd in race to sign Monaco ace
02 April at 15:00Psg are leading the race to sign Monaco star Fabinho, Calciomercato.com has exclusively learned. The Brazilian midfielder is a long time target of the Ligue 1 giants although Manchester United and Juventus have also shown their interest in signing the versatile footballer.
According to our transfer pundit Fabrizio Romano Psg had almost signed the player last summer but the deal collapsed due to problems of Psg with dealing with the Financial Fair Play.
Juventus and Manchester United had also made contact to sign the Brazilian star but Psg made him a promise.
Representatives of the Ligue 1 giants, in fact, told Fabinho that they would have signed him in summer 2018, once the problems with Financial Fair Play would be solved.
Contacts between the player’s entourage and the French club have been recently resumed and Fabinho is waiting to know Psg’s offer. The French club are in pole position to sign the player who will surely leave Monaco in the summer.
