PSG outcast is in Milan, calciomercato can reveal. Does this connect him to AC Milan, whom we know like him, especially new CEO Mauro Fassone.

Pastore has played very little, only 305 minutes of Ligue 1 action this season. This partly owes to his recovery from injury, but also from the fact that he doesn’t get on well with Coach Unai Emery.

Both Juventus and Max Allegri really like the former Palermo star, who scored 14 Serie A goals in the 69 league games when he was at Palermo.

PSG beat out some stiff competition from Calcio’s best by signing the Argentine for 42 million. The Argentine has struggled to replicate the (far from impeccable) form seen in his first season, when he scored 13 goals in 33 Ligue 1 games during the 2011-2012 campaign.

So far, the former Ligue 1 star has just showed up with some friends for a small holiday, and has only eaten in a central restaurant, Da Bruno, known for its Tuscan specialties.has been linked with Juventus, France Football wrote a few weeks ago.