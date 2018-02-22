Exclusive: Psg open new contract talks with Verratti
14 March at 10:10Marco Verratti and Psg have opened new contract talks, sources have told Calciomercato.com. The Italian midfielder has been hugely criticized by Psg’s fans of late but Psg chiefs believe the Italian is a key part of the club’s future and our very own Fabrizio Romano can exclusively reveal that Mino Raiola and Psg president Al Khelaifi have already met to discuss the player’s contract extension.
Juventus have been monitoring the former Pescara ace for some time but the Old Lady has been informed that Verratti is likely to pen a new € 12 million-a-year deal until 2023.
Raiola is pushing for his client to extend his stay in Paris and Al Khelaifi does not want to sell the player at any price.
Carlo Ancelotti is a long time admirer of Verratti and could offer him to join him at his next club in the summer. Psg, however, would not be open to sell.
