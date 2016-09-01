Exclusive: Psg put Donnarumma talks on hold as they follow Liverpool target Alisson
16 January at 18:55Gigio Donnarumma could have left AC Milan last summer when the contract of the Italy International had only one year left before its expiration.
The Italy goalkeeper, however, decided to extend his stay at the club signing a new € 6 million-a-year deal.
It is widely known, however, that the player’s agent Mino Raiola is not on very good terms with the rossoneri sporting director Massimiliano Mirabelli and is open to let Donnarumma join any other top European club in the future.
Psg talked to Raiola over a possible move of Donnarumma at the beginning of January but according to our sources the Ligue 1 giants have now put talks on hold as AC Milan are not likely to sell the player in the future, unless the player pushes to leave the club.
Calciomercato.com has exclusively learned that Donnarumma is not Psg’s priority anymore as the Ligue 1 giants have now set their sights on Roma goalkeeper Alisson. Real Madrid are also not interested in Donnarumma as the Merengues will sign Kepa in January or at the end of the season when the player will be free to leave Athletic Bilbao as a free agent.
The Brazilian is also wanted by Liverpool but has recently confirmed that he is not going to leave Roma in the current transfer window. Alisson, however, left the door open to a possible summer move.
