Exclusive: Psg slap huge price-tag on Manchester United and Juve target

Thomas Meunier is one of the wing-backs that Juventus have been following as they look to improve their back-line for the 2018-2019 season. With Lichtsteiner practically certain to leave and with Alex Sandro and Asamoah's futures being in doubt, the Bianconeri have been trying to find potential alternatives. As Calciomercato.com sources confirmed, Juve and PSG have had initial talks concerning Manchester United target Meunier but the French club are asking for a pretty hefty price-tag : 35/40 million euros. At this price, Juve wouldn't acquire him but things can certainly change come summer time. If the player decides that he wants to try a new experience, then Juve would try and get him but at a reduced price.



Juve are coming off a disappointing 2-2 home draw against Tottenham in the UCL as PSG will be taking on Real Madrid later tonight. Meunier has appeared in 20 games for Emery's club as he scored 4 goals and added 2 assists in all competitions so far this season.