Inter Milan are back in the race for PSG man Marquinhos, Emanuele Tramacere exclusively revealing that he’s sporting director Piero Ausilio’s top target in defence.

The 22-year-old may just be free soon, if his agent’s latest interview has anything to do with it.

“Negotiations with PSG haven’t moved ahead in the last five months”, Giuliano Bertolucci told

Though Bertolucci linked his client with both Barcelona and the Premier League, Inter are also in the mix.

Marquinhos left the Giallorossi in 2013 for

Manolas, for his part, belongs to a club that is still not investing masses, and could be available for less than €35m.

Marquinhos has made 21 Ligue 1 appearances this season, performing very well alongside Thiago Silva.

@TramacEma, adapted by