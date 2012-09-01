Exclusive: PSG wantaway is Inter's No.1 target, but he's far more expensive than Manolas
06 March at 13:50Inter Milan are back in the race for PSG man Marquinhos, Emanuele Tramacere exclusively revealing that he’s sporting director Piero Ausilio’s top target in defence.
The 22-year-old may just be free soon, if his agent’s latest interview has anything to do with it.
“Negotiations with PSG haven’t moved ahead in the last five months”, Giuliano Bertolucci told El Mundo Deportivo (via le10Sport) earlier today.
Though Bertolucci linked his client with both Barcelona and the Premier League, Inter are also in the mix.
Marquinhos left the Giallorossi in 2013 for € 31.5M, and has a deal running until 2019.
Trouble is, PSG rejected a €60m offer for their man last summer, the main roadblock for new owners Suning.
Manolas, for his part, belongs to a club that is still not investing masses, and could be available for less than €35m.
Marquinhos has made 21 Ligue 1 appearances this season, performing very well alongside Thiago Silva.
