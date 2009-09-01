Things aren’t going well for Paulo Dybala at the moment: not starting three straight Serie A games is no-one’s idea of a player who was recently compared to Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo.

Yet Juventus are calm, and know that their star is just going through a rut, even with the rumours linking him to PSG.

And yet, as recently as January 2015, PSG were more than a third wheel in the Juventus - Dybala fling, we can exclusively reveal. Oh, because the Parisians were in deep. Very deep.

First of all, because Diego Simeone was expected to take over from Laurent Blanc, who was circling the drain after another failed European campaign. And the Cholo was oh so hot for La Joya. Trouble is, the Simeone flirtation failed, and soon after that the idea of recruiting Dybala lost traction.

And to think that the Argentine liked the Parisians, just as the latter got on well with Zamparini, especially after their previous experiences together, especially their acquisition of Javier Pastore for 42 million back in 2011.

But credit goes to Juventus, who made sure that they could “book” Dybala, to get him for that summer slot before anyone else tried to grease their way in.

30 million, a bargain by today’s standards, the Argentine still scoring a stunning 15 goals in all comps before January.

Though speed isn’t always the best, the Old Lady skipped the foreplay and went for the kill in that magical January, conquering Dybala. With the fans, as we know, it was love at first sight, but the love with the club endures to this day. Juve aren’t worried, and certainly don’t want rid of their man. So long as he returns to his usual… proficiency.



Fabrizio Romano