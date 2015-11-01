Exclusive: Racing president confirms Lautaro Martinez will join Inter
14 February at 13:05Inter will sign Racing striker Lautaro Martinez in the coming hours, the club’s president Victor Blanco has exclusively told Calciomercato.com.
“We are closing in on a deal, we are discussing about the last few details but Lautaro will be allowed to join Inter”, Blanco told our transfer pundit Fabrizio Romano.
Valencia had a first-option clause on the player but have raised the white flag. Racing have informed the La Liga giants about Inter’s bid and Valencia replied that they are not willing to match the nerazzurri offer.
Lautaro Martinez is set to move to Inter for more than € 20 million and chiefs of the Serie A giants are now working to finalize the deal as soon as possible.
The player will sign a five-year deal and will undergo the first part of his Inter medical in the coming weeks. Valencia are not going to make a new offer and Martinez will be joining Inter at the end of the season.
