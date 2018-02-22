As learned by Calciomercato.com , The Brazilian midfielder wants to remain at the San Siro. His will could prove to be fundamental in Inter's pursuit to sign him on a permanent basis, as the transfer fee remains a big issue in the negotiations with Barcelona.

Barcelona's head coach, Valverde, doesn't consider Rafinha a big part of his future plans. However, the sporting director, Robert Fernandez, is a great admirer of the midfielder. Therefore, Barcelona's stance on the buy-out clause remains at around €35m plus €3m in bonuses, not willing to make any discounts.

Inter are currently studying the situation in order to come up with a transfer strategy. However, Fernandez was also the man that blocked the Rafinha deal in January for two weeks, in order to get the €3m in bonuses, which suggests that it certainly won't be easy negotiations for Inter.

Rafinha has continued his good run form for Inter since arriving on loan in January. The Nerazzurri are no thinking long and hard about signing the Brazilian permanently, although the transfer fee remains an issue.