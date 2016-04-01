Exclusive: Raiola wants loan exit for Juve millennial
05 August at 12:35Juventus and Mino Raiola have just agreed terms for the contract extension of Moise Kean. The Italian starlet became the first millennial to make Serie A and Champions League debut last season and managed his first Serie A goal this past May.
Mino Raiola is the representative of the 17-year-old footballer who had been scouted by Arsenal and Manchester City as well.
The player’s agent and the Serie A giants, however, have different opinions about the future of the promising striker.
Juventus would like to keep him in Turin to help him with his development. Even if Kean is ready to make some appearances in any of the top European championships, in fact, Juventus believe the player’s behaviour must be kept under control, both on and off the pitch. That’s why the Serie A giants want to keep Kean in Turin at least until January.
According to our sources Raiola wants more game time for his client. He has informed Juventus about the interest of some Dutch clubs like Zwolle, Ado den Haag and Feyenoord. Juventus are not open to sell the player on loan but if Raiola pushes they could accept to let the player go on loan with a €20 million option to buy and counter-option in favour of Juventus.
Go to comments