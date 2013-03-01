Fiorentina have given Paulo Sousa another week to prove that he’s up to the task, and are already lining up a replacement, Calciomercato understand.

There’s more: despite what we’ve heard in recent days, the chances of former Leicester City Coach Claudio Ranieri replacing the Swansea man are slim indeed, with the Viola lining up Edy Reja, who has formerly coached Napoli, Atalanta and Cagliari, to name several.

Things have gone South for Sousa very quickly this season, with the recent embarrassment at the hands of Roma (0-4) precipitating a crisis. The Viola Coach was once tipped to replace Max Allegri at former club Juventus, but is now reeling from a humiliating Europa League exit, his men surrendering a 3-0 aggregate lead against Borussia Monchengladbach in barely a half… and at home, too.

Thing is, Fiorentina don’t like firing Coaches, much to the much-maligned Della Valle brothers’ credit. They’ve only sacked six Coaches in 15 years, if we exclude how Vincenzo Montella was essentially made to jump before he was pushed.

Of all those most against sackings, we have director of sport Pantaleo Corvino, who was very patient when it came to handling Sinisa Mihajlovic in his tenure from 2010 to 2012.

Ironically, it was the Serbian’s Torino which came back from a 2-0 deficit to snatch a draw last night.

Now, Fiorentina have given their man another week, but are thinking of Edy Reja or even Primavera Coach Federico Guidi if things go wrong… on the trip to Atalanta!

